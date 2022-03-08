Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

Adds details, background

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc MNDT.O for $5.4 billion in cashas its cloud business skyrockets.

Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53% to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp MSFT.O was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

