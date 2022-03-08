US Markets
GOOGL

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 bln

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.

Adds details, background

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc MNDT.O for $5.4 billion in cashas its cloud business skyrockets.

Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53% to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp MSFT.O was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp MSFT.O.

Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL MNDT MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular