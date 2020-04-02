Google to allow some advertisers to run coronavirus-related ads - Axios

US Markets

Alphabet Inc's Google will begin to allow some advertisers to run ads across its platforms that address the coronavirus, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo.

Google is beginning to phase in advertisers who want to run ads related to COVID-19, prioritizing those advertisers that are working directly on this issue, according to the report.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

