Google to add App Store privacy labels to its iOS apps as soon as this week

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it will add App Store privacy labels to applications using the iOS operating system from Apple Inc as soon as this week or by next week.

The new policy requires developers to disclose how data is collected from App Store users and used to track them, a Google spokeswoman said, confirming an earlier report from TechCrunch.

Last month, Apple AAPL.O began the rollout of new labels about the privacy practices of apps for users to see before they are downloaded from its App Store.

