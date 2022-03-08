US Markets
GOOGL

Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant in $5.4 bln deal

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, as demand for its cloud business skyrockets.

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday it would acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc MNDT.O in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, as demand for its cloud business skyrockets.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL MNDT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular