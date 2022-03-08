Google to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant in $5.4 bln deal

March 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Tuesday it would acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc MNDT.O in a deal valued at about $5.4 billion, as demand for its cloud business skyrockets.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

