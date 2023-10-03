Google, Texas face off in US appeal over antitrust trial venue

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O on Tuesday urged a U.S. appeals court to bar Texas and other states from moving their antitrust case against the technology company from New York to Texas, warning that doing so could disrupt related litigation over Google's digital advertising practices.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing a court order saying Texas could return its case to the Lone Star state, where it sued Google in 2020.

The appeal is the first test of a new federal law, enacted in December 2022, that says state attorneys general can pick their venue for antitrust lawsuits.

Texas and a group of other states in their lawsuit accused Google of abusing its power over the digital ads market. The lawsuit, which Google has called "meritless," seeks damages and a potential order forcing Google to divest assets.

The case was merged in 2021 into multidistrict litigation in Manhattan, where a U.S. judge is weighing lawsuits from other plaintiffs including advertisers and publishers.

In August, the federal Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, which hears disputes over venue, ruled that Texas could leave the consolidated New York litigation.

At Tuesday's hearing, members of the three-judge 2nd Circuit panel expressed some skepticism toward Google's request that Texas be forced to remain.

"Would you identify for me how sending the case back to Texas increases your liability or imposes new duties on you?" Circuit Judge Richard Wesley asked Google's lawyer, Jessica Ellsworth. "Because your brief says nothing about it."

Ellsworth argued at the hearing that centralizing the ad tech cases "avoids the potential for there to be inconsistent rulings." She also said circuits have different legal precedent for resolving key questions about evidence and the facts.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A lawyer for Texas, Ashley Keller, did not immediately respond to a similar request.

At the hearing, Keller said there were no "far-reaching ramifications" that would come from allowing Texas to return the case to the Eastern District of Texas.

Keller said there are no other pending cases in the 2nd Circuit that confront the new federal law about the venue for states' antitrust cases.

"This is a one-and-done situation for your honors," Keller said.

The argument comes as Google's attorneys square off with federal and state antitrust enforcers at a trial in Washington, D.C., over the company's search dominance.

Google is also preparing for a separate trial next year with the Justice Department and a group of states in Virginia federal court over claims it has abused its advertising technology market power.

Google tried unsuccessfully in March to force the Justice Department's ad tech case to be consolidated with the other actions in Manhattan.

The case is In re Google LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-910.

For Google: Jessica Ellsworth of Hogan Lovells

For Texas: Ashley Keller of Keller Postman

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

