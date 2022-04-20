Google takes down Hong Kong leadership contender John Lee's YouTube account

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Internet giant Google Inc GOOGL.O, which owns YouTube, said on Wednesday it had taken down the campaign website of Hong Kong leadership candidate John Lee.

(Reporting By Josh Ye and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Andrew Heavens)

