US Markets
GOOGL

Google takes down Hong Kong leadership contender John Lee's YouTube account

Contributors
Josh Ye Reuters
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Internet giant Google Inc, which owns YouTube, said on Wednesday it had taken down the campaign website of Hong Kong leadership candidate John Lee.

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - Internet giant Google Inc GOOGL.O, which owns YouTube, said on Wednesday it had taken down the campaign website of Hong Kong leadership candidate John Lee.

(Reporting By Josh Ye and Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Andrew Heavens)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular