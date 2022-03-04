Markets
GOOG

Google Suspends All Advertising In Russia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Search giant Google (GOOG) has suspended all advertising in Russia.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," a Google spokesperson told CNBC on Friday. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

The decision covers all Google's ad surfaces in Russia including Google display advertising, YouTube and search, the company said.

The decision to suspend advertising in Russia comes after the country's internet watchdog, Roskomnadzor, accused that YouTube was running advertising campaigns to misinform Russian citizen about the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Roskomnadzor had demanded that Google stop showing what it perceived to be false ads about the Ukraine war, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Google had stopped advertising content produced by Russian state media, adding it did not want people to take advantage of the conflict for financial gain.

Twitter had announced a similar decision last week to suspend advertising in both Russia and Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular