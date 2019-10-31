Google sues Texas to protect confidential information in antitrust probe

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Google sued Texas' attorney general on Thursday to ensure that its confidential business information will not be disclosed to rivals as he leads a multi-state probe into possible antitrust violations by the Internet search and advertising company.

In papers filed with a Travis County, Texas state court, Google and its parent, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, said Attorney General Ken Paxton's hiring for the probe of three outside consultants, including two who have worked for rivals or Google critics, threatens to expose key elements of Google's business practices, justifying appropriate safeguards.

