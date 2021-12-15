US Markets
Google submits proposals to French antitrust in copyright row

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The French antitrust body said on Wednesday that Google GOOGL.O had submitted several proposals on how it would negotiate with news agencies and publishers in a dispute about paying for news content.

