Google submits proposals to French antitrust in copyright row

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The French antitrust body said on Wednesday that Google GOOGL.O had submitted several proposals on how it would negotiate with news agencies and publishers in a dispute about paying for news content.

