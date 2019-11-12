Google Stadia To Launch These Games On Nov 19

(RTTNews) - Google Stadia, the tech giant's game streaming service that was unveiled in June, has announced it will launch 12 games on November 19.

The Stadia team in a blog announced they will be launching "Stadia with 12 carefully-chosen games on day one, and an additional 14 will be available by the end of the year."

The initial line-up of games include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rise of the Tomb Raider, SAMURAI SHODOWN, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

Stadia users will not be required to download a full game or buy a physical DVD, but instead games will be rendered on a Google server and video will be streamed down to user's devices.

Stadia will stream participating games to any device such as Chromecasts, smartphones, laptops, and PCs, at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, with HDR and 5.1 surround sound.

Stadia will be launched with a special Founder's Edition at a cost of $129.99 as well as premium subscription Stadia Pro at a cost of $9.99 a month. Meanwhile, individual games without a subscription will be available in 2020.

