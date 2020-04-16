Google Slows Hiring Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(RTTNews) - Google will slow hiring for the remainder of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will recalibrate the focus and pace of its investments in areas like data centers and machines, and non business essential marketing and travel, Bloomberg reported citing a memo from Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai.

The company hired 20,000 employees in 2019 and had been targeting a similar number for 2020. It has already onboarded more than 4,000 Nooglers and Characters in the first quarter, with thousands of additional new hires are starting soon.

But, Google now believes that it is the time to significantly slow down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas where users and businesses rely on Google for ongoing support, Sundar Pichai reportedly wrote in the email to employees.

Google has already committed more than $800 million in grants, loans and ad credits to help small businesses and others affected by COVID-19, and Google.org has committed $50 million to help communities all over the world.

