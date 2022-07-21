US Markets
GOOGL

Google signs up to Indonesia's new licensing rules as deadline lapses

Contributor
Yuddy Cahya Budiman: Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Alphabet Inc's Google has signed up to Indonesia's new licensing rules for technology platforms, an official from the communications ministry said on Thursday, a day after a deadline passed to comply with the regulatory overhaul.

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has signed up to Indonesia's new licensing rules for technology platforms, an official from the communications ministry said on Thursday, a day after a deadline passed to comply with the regulatory overhaul.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan said that some companies were yet to register, including Amazon, Alibaba, Yahoo and Bing, noting that platforms would be blocked in five working days if they failed to sign on.

(Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman: Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

((Kate.Lamb@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular