Google signs up to Indonesia's new licensing rules as deadline lapses

JAKARTA, July 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has signed up to Indonesia's new licensing rules for technology platforms, an official from the communications ministry said on Thursday, a day after a deadline passed to comply with the regulatory overhaul.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan said that some companies were yet to register, including Amazon, Alibaba, Yahoo and Bing, noting that platforms would be blocked in five working days if they failed to sign on.

(Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman: Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

((Kate.Lamb@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.