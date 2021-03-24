Google signs deals with Italian publishers for content on News Showcase

Commodities

Google signed on Monday a license deal with various Italian publishers to offer news content through News Showcase, a new platform which makes news available on Google's news website, the search giant said on Wednesday.

The accord was signed with many national news outlets, including Italy's RCS Mediagroup RCSM.MI, which publishes daily Corriere della Sera as well as popular sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the publisher of financial daily Il Sole 24 ore S24.MI, Caltagirone editore CED.MI, which owns Rome-based paper Il Messaggero, and Monrif EDII.MI, which publishes local papers such as Il Giorno and La Nazione.

To date, 13 editorial companies have finalized agreements with Google, a statement said, adding that readers could now access news from 76 national and local papers.

