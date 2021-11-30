US Markets

Google signs deal to buy power from Orsted's German offshore wind farm

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted on Tuesday said it has secured a 12-year power purchase agreement with Google, which aims to power all its data centres and offices using solely carbon-free electricity https://www.reuters.com/article/us-alphabet-climatechange-idUSKBN2651EP by 2030.

COPENHAGEN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind developer Orsted ORSTED.CO on Tuesday said it has secured a 12-year power purchase agreement with Google GOOGL.O, which aims to power all its data centres and offices using solely carbon-free electricity by 2030.

The U.S. tech giant will take 50 megawatt (MW) of output from Orsted's planned 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farm in the German North Sea.

While making it possible for big firms to source green power, such deals also provide a reliable revenue stream for asset owners like Orsted as subsidy schemes are being cut or closed by governments around the globe.

The Borkum Riffgrund 3 project was the first large-scale wind farm to be awarded without subsidies back in 2018, which at the time was thought to be high risk.

The Danish company said it aims to make a final investment decision for the wind farm at the end of 2021, with operation then scheduled for 2025.

Orsted has also sign power purchase agreements with other companies like polymer producer Covestro 1COV.DE, German food retailer REWE and Amazon AMZN.O for Borkum Riffgrund 3.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular