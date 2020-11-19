Google signs copyright agreement with six French newspapers

US Markets
Alphabet's Google has signed copyright agreements with six French newspapers and magazines, including dailies Le Monde and Le Figaro, the U.S. tech company said in a post on its blog on Thursday.

Google is in talks with other French national and regional dailies and magazines, it said, adding that it aimed to reach a framework agreement with the country's print-press lobby by the end of the year.

Google's statement follows a court ruling last month that ordered the U.S. company to open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content.

