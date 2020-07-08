US Markets
Google shuts down cloud project, says no plan to offer cloud services in China

Neha Malara


Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it has shut down its cloud project, "Isolated Region", and that it has not offered cloud platform services in China after Bloomberg News reported the company had scrapped the project in the Asian country.

July 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Wednesday it has shut down its cloud project, "Isolated Region", and that it has not offered cloud platform services in China after Bloomberg News reported the company had scrapped the project in the Asian country.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that Google in May had abandoned the project in China and other "politically sensitive" countries, partly due to rising geopolitical tensions and the pandemic. The search engine giant, however, said that the project's shutdown was not due to either of those reasons.

"Isolated Region" sought to provide cloud services to customers and regulatory bodies around the world.

