Google sets up first Asia-Pacific cybersecurity base in Tokyo, Nikkei reports

March 07, 2024 — 12:03 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O has set up a cybersecurity base in Tokyo, its first in the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base to study cyber countermeasures, the newspaper reported.

