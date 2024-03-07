Google sets up first Asia-Pacific cybersecurity base in Tokyo, Nikkei reports

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O has set up a cybersecurity base in Tokyo, its first in the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base to study cyber countermeasures, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.