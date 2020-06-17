Google sets 2025 goal for leadership diversity, curbs on racial profiling

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google on Wednesday announced new goals and policies to address racial issues at its offices, as protests over police brutality against African Americans have carried into discussions about corporate culture.

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said that by 2025, the company will try to increase by 30% the number of people from underrepresented groups in its leadership. Google now will externally post job openings for senior positions to attract more diverse talent and do away with office security procedures that may have led to racial profiling.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; 415-565-1302;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.