Google seeks suppliers to move some Pixel production to India - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal

June 20, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google has begun early conversations with domestic suppliers to move some production of its Pixel smartphone to India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production in the country.

Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn 2317.TW was given a project earlier this month to start manufacturing iPhones in India.

Google has spoken to Lava International Ltd LAVA.NS, Dixon Technologies India DIXO.NS and Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, Bloomberg said.

Lava, Dixon, Bharat FIH and Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

