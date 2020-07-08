US Markets
Google scraps cloud project in China and other 'sensitive markets' - Bloomberg News

Alphabet Inc's Google has scrapped plans to provide a major new cloud service in China and other politically sensitive countries, partly due to rising geopolitical tensions and the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing two employees familiar with the matter.

Google in May shut down the initiative, "Isolated Region", aimed at nations that sought to control data within their borders. The project involved hundreds of employees globally, according to the report.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

