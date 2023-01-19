Markets
GOOGL

Google says will cooperate with India antitrust authority after android decision

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 19, 2023 — 09:56 pm EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Google GOOGL.O said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order on Thursday, which forces the U.S. firm to change how it runs its popular Android platform.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.