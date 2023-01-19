Google says will cooperate with India antitrust authority after android decision

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tech giant Google GOOGL.O said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order on Thursday, which forces the U.S. firm to change how it runs its popular Android platform.

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.