US Markets
GOOGL

Google says services back up for US users

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

April 18, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar And Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

Adds response from Google

April 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said services were back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

"There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed," the spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage.

At the peak of the outage more than 22,000 users were impacted, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

About 87% of impacted users had reported issues with Google Search, Downdetector data showed.

As of 10:21 pm ET (02:21 GMT), the number of outage reports dropped to 324.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar And Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.