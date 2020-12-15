US Markets
GOOGL

Google says looking into Gmail outage issue

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it was looking into an outage issue with e-mailing platform Gmail, after some users were unable to access it.

Adds Google statement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O said on Tuesday it was looking into an outage issue with e-mailing platform Gmail, after some users were unable to access it.

Many of Google's services, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive were affected by outages for nearly an hour on Monday.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed on Tuesday that there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. We will provide an update by 5:30 PM today detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," Google said.

"Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change."

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular