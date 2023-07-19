News & Insights

Google says India court order not to remove Disney app is interim

Credit: REUTERS/Sankalp Phartiyal

July 19, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O said on Wednesday an Indian court's directive that the company cannot remove Disney's streaming service from its app store in the country is interim in nature.

A temporary 4% in-app fee will apply as legal proceedings play out, the U.S. tech giant added.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

