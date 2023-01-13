Markets
Google says India antitrust ruling would result in higher cost for app developers

January 13, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Friday that an order by India's competition regulator that asks the company to change how it markets the platform will result in higher cost for app developers.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October fined Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

