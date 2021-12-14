Google says employees will eventually be fired if they do not follow vaccination rules- CNBC

US Markets
Alphabet Inc's Google told its employees they will lose pay and will eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

