Google says employees will eventually be fired if they do not follow vaccination rules- CNBC

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google told its employees they will lose pay and will eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

