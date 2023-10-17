Google says data-scraping lawsuit would take 'sledgehammer' to generative AI

By Blake Brittain

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O has asked a California federal court to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit that claims the company's scraping of data to train generative artificial-intelligence systems violates millions of people's privacy and property rights.

Google told the court on Monday that the use of public data is necessary to train systems like its chatbot Bard. It said the lawsuit would "take a sledgehammer not just to Google's services but to the very idea of generative AI."

"Using publicly available information to learn is not stealing," Google said. "Nor is it an invasion of privacy, conversion, negligence, unfair competition, or copyright infringement."

Eight unnamed individuals sued Google in San Francisco in July for supposedly misusing content posted to social media and information shared on Google platforms to train its systems.

The lawsuit is one of several recent complaints over tech companies' alleged misuse of content like books, visual art, source code and personal data without permission for AI training.

Representatives for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Google general counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado said in a statement on Tuesday that the lawsuit was "baseless" and that U.S. law "supports using public information to create new beneficial uses."

DeLaine Prado also denied the complaint's allegation that the company uses non-public information from services like Gmail in AI training without permission.

The content identified in the lawsuit ranges from photos on dating websites to Spotify playlists and TikTok videos. One of the plaintiffs, J.L., described as a best-selling Texan author and investigative journalist, also said that Google copied her book to help train Bard to respond to text prompts.

Google argued on Monday that the complaint largely "concerns irrelevant conduct by third parties and doomsday predictions about AI."

"Next to nothing illuminates the core issues, such as what specific personal information of Plaintiffs was allegedly collected by Google, how (if at all) that personal information appears in the output of Google's Generative AI services, and how (if at all) Plaintiffs have been harmed," Google told the court.

Google also said its alleged use of J.L.'s book was protected by the fair use doctrine of copyright law.

The case is J.L. v. Alphabet Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-cv-03440.

For the proposed class: Ryan Clarkson of the Clarkson Law Firm

For Google: David Kramer, Maura Rees and Eric Tuttle of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

Read more:

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

