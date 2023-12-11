Google Revising Crypto Ad Rules Ahead of Expected Bitcoin ETF Launch

In a subtle yet significant move, Google has quietly adjusted its Crypto Ad Guidelines, ahead of the anticipated launch of a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the US.

Beginning January 29, 2024, the search giant's revised policy will permit advertisers offering "Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts" targeting the United States, provided they meet specific requirements and gain Google's certification.

This development marks a notable shift from Google's historically cautious stance toward cryptocurrency-related advertisements. The company had previously imposed embargoes on all manner of crypto ads, citing concerns about potential fraud and misleading promotions. However, as the crypto landscape evolves and gains mainstream acceptance, Google appears to be recalibrating its approach.

The updated guidelines specifically address financial products that enable investors to trade shares in trusts holding substantial amounts of digital currency. This signals a recognition of the growing popularity and legitimacy of such investment vehicles within the financial ecosystem.

As of December, there are over 10 companies competing to launch the first Bitcoin spot ETF, including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Ark Invest. The approval of these funds is expected to drive billions of dollars worth of new industry investment.

The move also demonstrates a more nuanced enforcement strategy for Gogole. Rather than immediately suspending accounts for policy violations, Google will issue warnings at least seven days before any potential account suspension.

This approach provides advertisers with a grace period to rectify issues and align with the revised guidelines.

As the crypto industry continues to mature and attract institutional interest, Google's subtle policy adjustment reflects a broader acknowledgment of the evolving financial landscape, setting the stage for increased mainstream adoption of Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.