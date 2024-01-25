Google Reveals New Features For Its Pixel Series

(RTTNews) - Google has unveiled several significant updates for its Pixel 8 series.

First off, the introduction of a new Mint color option for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, a new "Circle to Search" feature, akin to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S24, will be implemented. This functionality allows users to draw a circle around any content on their phone's screen, prompting the AI to conduct a Google search based on the selected content. The "Circle to Search" feature is set to go live on January 31st, coinciding with the release date of Samsung's S24 lineup.

Another noteworthy addition is "Magic Compose" in Messages, which leverages Google's advanced AI technology to offer users the ability to rephrase drafted messages in various styles, such as professional, concise, or even Shakespearean.

Furthermore, the introduction of "Photomoji" will enable users to transform personal photos into stickers or emoji reactions for use in Google Messages.

Notably, the Pixel 8 Pro will also feature a built-in thermometer, which was delayed by four months due to the regulatory requirements for body temperature sensors. This delay was necessary to obtain FDA approval, ensuring the feature's accuracy. According to Google, the built-in thermometer is as precise as other FDA-cleared temporal artery thermometers, with a range of 96.9°F-104°F (36.1°C-40°C) and an accuracy of ±0.3°C. It's important to note that this feature will only be available in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.