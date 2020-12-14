Markets
GOOG

Google Restores Services For Vast Majority Of Affected Users - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Google services including Gmail were unavailable for a majority of users. Within 30 minutes, the company was able to restore Gmail service for some users. Within one hour, the company resolved the problem with Gmail for the vast majority of affected users. Google noted that it will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users.

Google also confirmed service disruption for its other products including Google Voice, Google Forms, Classroom, Google Maps, Google Sync for Mobile, and Google Drive. The company was able to resolve the problem for the vast majority of affected users within 60 minutes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular