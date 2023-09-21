Google Reportedly Likely To Replace Broadcom With Marvell As AI Chip Supplier

(RTTNews) - Tech major Google, owned by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), had discussions to drop Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) as its AI chip supplier as early as 2027 over a pricing dispute, The Information reported.

If this plan goes through, then Google will design the chips known as tensor processing units in-house.

Broadcom is likely to be replaced by Marvell Technology (MRVL), which will develop chips known internally as 'Granite Redux' to ramp up its AI investments.

With the move, Google expects to save billions of dollars in costs annually and to win back market share lost to Microsoft (MSFT) earlier this year, the report said.

Responding to the report, a Google spokesperson said, "We are productively engaged with Broadcom and multiple other suppliers for the long term."

"Our work to meet our internal and external Cloud needs benefit from our collaboration with Broadcom; they have been an excellent partner and we see no change in our engagement." they added.

