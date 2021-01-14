US Markets
Google removes lending apps in India to protect users

Nupur Anand Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA

Alphabet Inc's Google has removed lending apps in India from Play Store - where the vast majority of Indians download phone apps in an attempt to safeguard users, it said in a blog post on Thursday.

"We have reviewed hundreds of personal loan apps in India, based on flags submitted by users and government agencies," Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy said in the post.

Google did not elaborate on the number of apps that had been taken down.

It said it would make sure apps complied with local laws and regulations. "Apps that fail to do so will be removed without further notice," it said.

