Google releases AI multisearch feature in US

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

January 17, 2024 — 01:00 pm EST

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O on Wednesday rolled out an AI-powered feature in the United States that will allow users to search with an image and text simultaneously using their mobile phones.

Users of smartphones such as Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series would be able to use multisearch with gestures without switching apps from Jan. 31, the Alphabet-owned company said at the Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Unpacked event.

Mountain View, California-based Google makes most of its revenue from the online search market. It has been competing with Microsoft MSFT.O for the past year over generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The company said the multisearch feature can be used with its lens camera icon in the Google app for Android & iOS.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/i_jass;))

