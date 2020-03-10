US Markets

Google recommends all North America employees to work from home

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Alphabet Inc's Google is recommending all of its North American employees to work from home if their roles permit, the search giant said on Tuesday, aiming to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

March 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google is recommending all of its North American employees to work from home if their roles permit, the search giant said on Tuesday, aiming to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The new recommendation is an expansion of a similar guideline it gave to employees in San Francisco Bay area.

Most of the big companies have so far limited the work-from-home option to specific regions in the United States.

Business Insider, which first reported the move, said Google sent out a memo on Tuesday to its tens of thousands North American employees, recommending them to work remotely until at least April 10.

Separately, a Google spokesperson said the company is temporarily banning ads for medical face masks on its platform "out of an abundance of caution".

Google said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund, by which all its temporary staff and vendors can take paid sick leave if they show symptoms of the virus or are unable to come to work due to being quarantined. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-8780;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/ALPHABET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular