Google reaches $39.9 million privacy settlement with Washington state

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

May 18, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

By Jonathan Stempel

By Jonathan Stempel

May 18 (Reuters) - Google will pay Washington state $39.9 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O unit of misleading consumers about its location tracking practices, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday.

The settlement resolves claims that Google deceived people into believing they controlled how the search and advertising company collected and used their personal data.

