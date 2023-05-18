Google reaches $39.9 million privacy settlement with Washington state

By Jonathan Stempel

May 18 (Reuters) - Google will pay Washington state $39.9 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O unit of misleading consumers about its location tracking practices, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Thursday.

The settlement resolves claims that Google deceived people into believing they controlled how the search and advertising company collected and used their personal data.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.