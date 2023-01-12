US Markets
GOOGL

Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access - Manager Magazin

Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

January 12, 2023 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds further detail

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O and Porsche P911_p.DE are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing managers from both companies.

A focus of the deal would be access to Google Maps, the report added.

Spokespeople for Porsche and Google were not immediately available for comment.

Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke said at a conference call last October that the company was in close contact with Google and Apple as well as Baidu 9888.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK in China following the end of its cooperation with Volkswagen's Cariad unit on software research and development.

Porsche had previously been reluctant to use Google software because Google asked for too much data to be shared, according to Manager Magazin, even as Volkswagen brand Audi enabled its customers to connect their vehicles to Android phones.

Porsche managers travelled late in 2021 to the United States to discuss possible joint projects with iPhone maker Apple, whose CarPlay software already features in Porsche vehicles.

Porsche, which overtook its former parent as Europe's most valuable carmaker after listing on the stock exchange last September, reported earlier on Thursday a 3% rise in deliveries in 2022.

(Writing by Rachel More and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AAPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.