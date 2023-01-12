Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Google GOOGL.O and Porsche P911_p.DE are in talks over a possible deal to allow Google Apps to be used in Porsche cockpits, German business magazine Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing managers from both companies.

A focus of the deal would be access to Google Maps, the report added.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.