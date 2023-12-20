Google Play Users Will Get Cash From $700 Million Antitrust Settlement

Millions of Google Play app store users will soon share in a just-announced $700 million fund that Google will pay out to settle a wide-ranging antitrust lawsuit brought by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The lawsuit alleged that Google had overcharged users who made app purchases for their Android devices. The tech giant was also accused of stifling market competition by forcing consumers to use its Google Play billing platform.

Under the settlement’s terms, Google will pay $630 million to eligible consumers and $70 million into a fund to be used by the states. It has also agreed to revamp its app sales process.

The settlement was filed December 18 in San Francisco federal court and is awaiting a judge’s approval. Google has not admitted wrongdoing but did agree to the settlement back in September.

Google’s nine-figure settlement comes just months after Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed to pay users $725 million for sharing their data without permission.

Who’s Eligible for Google Payouts?

You may qualify for reimbursement if you meet two criteria:

You made a purchase through Google Play from August 16, 2016 through September 30, 2023.

Your legal address in the U.S. or one of the territories involved in the settlement is on file in your Google payments profile.

Of the roughly 102 million eligible consumers, the majority—about 71 million—will be reimbursed without needing to file a claim.

How Much Will You Get?

It depends. The payout amounts will vary, as they’re based on how much you spent to buy apps on Google Play from August 2016 to September 2023. If you’re eligible, according to the settlement filing you could receive at least $2—or significantly more—based on your Google Play spending within that time frame.

When Will You Get Paid?

Money may be distributed as early as 10 days after the court officially approves the settlement. For now court approval is pending, but a hearing is scheduled for early February. As a result, it may take some time for your share of the settlement to reach you.

How To Claim Money From the Google Lawsuit Settlement

Consumers will be reimbursed automatically. Payment will be sent through a PayPal or Venmo account, if you have one linked to the same email address as your Google profile. If you cannot link those accounts, you have the option of payment by check or wire transfer.

If you’re eligible for the settlement, you’ll be notified by email, so make sure the email address you have linked to your Google account is accurate. There will also be a publication notice and media campaign alerting the public, in case you miss the direct email.

What Else Is Google Doing for the Settlement?

As part of settling this lawsuit, Google has agreed to revamp its app purchasing process, making it easier and clearer for consumers as well as third-party competitors. This provision addresses claims that Google has had a monopoly on app downloads and purchases through Android devices.

Google will also allow Android device users to bypass its Play Store and directly download apps through third parties, according to the settlement document.

