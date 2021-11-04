US Markets
GOOGL

Google plans to allow third party payments systems in S.Korea

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third party payments systems in South Korea to comply with the country's new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google said on Thursday it plans to allow third party payments systems in South Korea to comply with the country's new law, which bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Google's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. tech giant to come up with compliance plans for the new law that went into effect in September.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular