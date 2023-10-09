Google Pixel 8 Pro's 'Exclusive' Pro Mode Camera Features Have Already Been Ported To Older Pixel Phones

Google touted the Pixel 8 Pro's "exclusive" pro camera features as one of its unique selling points, but developers have managed to port the feature on older Pixel phones already. This suggests that the exclusivity is likely a software lock instead of older Pixel phones being less capable.

What Happened: Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google debuted some "pro" camera features that are exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, developers have ported the feature back to older Pixel phones already.

See Also: Google’s New Tensor G3 Chipset Gets Toasty: Pixel 8 Pro Can Get Nearly As Hot As Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro

Kamila Wojciechowska demonstrated the new "pro mode" camera features are working effortlessly on the Pixel 7 Pro.

"I got early access to the Google Camera APK from the Pixel 8 [Pro] and modded it to force-enable the feature," she said.

pixel 8 pro "exclusive" pro mode running on a pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/QunFYuaezO

— kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) October 8, 2023

She demonstrated some of these "exclusive" features like manual focus, lens switcher, and even shutter speed.

"Turns out it fully works on any Tensor Pixel, from the 6 to the 7 Pro," she added, explaining that these features can be ported back to work even on the two-year-old Pixel 6 series. This shows that while the hardware is capable, Google is artificially restricting these features.

To make matters worse, Google says that these features are exclusive only to the Pixel 8 Pro – its affordable sibling Pixel 8 doesn't get them either.

Another noted developer, Mishaal Rahman, also confirmed Wojciechowska's findings, stating that it works well on the Pixel 6 Pro as well.

Google Camera's new "Pro" controls also work on a Pixel 6 Pro!(Requires modifying the Google Camera 9.1 APK from the Pixel 8, though!) https://t.co/F138VFFPoD pic.twitter.com/0wcsAihs7c

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 8, 2023

Why It Matters: Google has been pitching its "Pro" Pixel smartphones, touting their camera features. It also promised to provide software updates to the Pixel 8 series for seven years, one-upping Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) five-year update support for iPhones.

However, this promise has been questioned by some, with Pixel fans wondering if Google will just roll out Android version updates without actually bringing new features to the Pixel 8 series.

This artificial exclusivity of "pro mode" camera features on the Pixel 8 Pro will further reinforce those doubts.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads Will Soon Get Another Trendy Feature Cloned From Elon Musk’s X

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.