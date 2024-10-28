Google pitches AI-powered search tool to advertisers, Adweek reports

Google has been pitching a new AI-powered search tool, called Search Bidding Exploration, to advertisers, Catherine Perloff of Adweek reports. The search tool aims to find new pockets of valuable traffic by identifying lower-traffic queries within a search that will drive conversions, according to documents seen by Adweek. Low-traffic queries are when someone types in a less popular search query and brands want to appear there so they can be found by new audiences on these searches. The product was pitched in the third quarter of this year and has not yet been publicly announced, the documents said, according to Adweek.

