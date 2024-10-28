News & Insights

Stocks

Google pitches AI-powered search tool to advertisers, Adweek reports

October 28, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Google has been pitching a new AI-powered search tool, called Search Bidding Exploration, to advertisers, Catherine Perloff of Adweek reports. The search tool aims to find new pockets of valuable traffic by identifying lower-traffic queries within a search that will drive conversions, according to documents seen by Adweek. Low-traffic queries are when someone types in a less popular search query and brands want to appear there so they can be found by new audiences on these searches. The product was pitched in the third quarter of this year and has not yet been publicly announced, the documents said, according to Adweek.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GOOG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.