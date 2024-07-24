News & Insights

Google Photos To Provide Document View On Web

(RTTNews) - Google Photos for web will soon have a 'Documents' option, which is already available on Android and iOS, according to 9To5Google.

Last year, the Documents section was introduced in the Library in Google Photos mobile app, alongside Favorites, Albums, Utilities, Archive, Locked Folder, and Trash.

On the web, Documents option will be available on the left side panel in the Photos site, where users could view automatically categorized documents.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)-owned company will use artificial intelligence to organize the documents.

The users can search through the numerous documents with the Gemini-powered search features called 'Ask Google Photos'.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to add a similar feature to Google Wallet.

