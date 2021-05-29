Google Pay Introduces International Payments

Image source: Getty Images

Payments apps are a powerful digital personal finance tool for people of all ages. These apps make it easier to send money to friends and family and collect money owed to you.

While sending money to someone in your own country is usually very simple, making international payments is not always straightforward. That's because not all payments apps support this functionality. The good news is Google Pay has recently introduced international payments capabilities within its app. Keep reading to learn more about this enhanced benefit Google plans to offer people who use its payments app.

Google has partnered with Western Union and Wise

Google understands that many people send money to other countries and that having a payment app that makes this task easier is convenient. Because of this, Google recently partnered with Western Union and Wise to strengthen its payments app capabilities and meet the needs of more users.

Western Union and Wise are well-known brands that have been around for a long time. Both of these apps offer the ability to send and receive payments internationally. By partnering with these companies, Google is now able to introduce international payments within its own payments app.

At this time, Google Pay users can only send money to app users in Singapore and India. But by the end of this year, Google hopes that users will be able to send money to people in more than 80 countries through Wise and over 200 countries and territories through Western Union.

This partnership will make it easier for existing Google Pay users to send money to friends and family in other countries. This added functionality also means that they can use one app to handle both their domestic and international payment needs without switching between apps.

How will international payments work?

When users make international payments through Google Pay, the payments will happen within the app. They will be able to choose either Western Union or Wise and can then check the status of payments, both when sending and when receiving money.

Western Union and Wise offer limited-time savings

To celebrate this partnership, both Western Union and Wise are offering limited-time savings opportunities to Google Pay users who want to make international payments.

Western Union: Through June 16, 2021, users can make unlimited free transfers when sending money through Google Pay.

Wise: New Wise customers won't pay any transfer fees for their first transfer of up to $500.

Adding the use of payments apps to your personal finance routine can make for an easier way to pay others and quickly get paid when splitting bills or checks with loved ones. Thanks to this new partnership, people who regularly send money to friends and family in other countries will be able to do so more efficiently. By the end of 2021, Google will provide more opportunities for its users to send money to people in many more countries.

