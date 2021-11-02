Markets
GOOG

Google Pay App Users To Get Convenient Access To Groupon - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Under a new U.S. distribution arrangement, Google Pay mobile app users will gain convenient access in the Google Pay app to the local experiences and travel inventory available in the Groupon marketplace. The Groupon and Google distribution partnership will go live in the first half of 2022.

"This partnership will make it easier than ever for Google Pay users to browse, click and purchase the fun and affordable experiences available in the Groupon marketplace," said Bharathi Ramavarjula, Head of Google Pay.

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG GOOGL GRPN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular