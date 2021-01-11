Public Companies
Google pauses federal campaign contributions after U.S. Capitol siege

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 11 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google will pause all campaign donations from its political action committee, a spokesman said, in the wake of the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and efforts to block the certification of election results

"We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week's deeply troubling events," spokesman Jose Castaneda said.

