Google pauses all ad sales in Russia

March 3 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners.

The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by smaller internet companies Twitter Inc TWTR.N and Snap Inc SNAP.N.

