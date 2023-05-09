Google Partners With Wendy's For Drive-Thru AI

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Get ready for some sparkling AI-generated chit-chat the next time you pull into a drive-thru.

Fast-food giant Wendy's has called on Google to help it build a generative AI chatbot that can take food orders from drive-thru customers. The point of the chatbot will be to speed up drive-thru lines, although Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor told/warned The Wall Street Journal that the chatbot will be "very conversational".

Do You Want AI With That?

Wendy's is not the first fast-food chain to try automating the drive-thru experience. McDonald's started testing out Alexa-like voice assistants at its drive-thru restaurants as far back as 2019 but with decidedly mixed results. TikTok videos of part-exasperated, part-amused customers started to go viral in February this year. In one video, the Robotic Ronald McDonald ended up totting up an order for $250 worth of McNuggets.

Wendy's says it's training its AI chatbot with Google and plans to get it into drive-thru kiosks next month. Rather than just sticking Google's Chat-GPT rival bard into some Wendy's-branded screens, the job will require a lot of customization:

The bot will have to recognize Wendy's-specific slang for its products -- "JBC" for junior bacon cheeseburger, for example.

It will also have to learn to tune out any background noise like engines, horns, or hungry children savaging each other in the backseat.

Even a chatbot with the occasional snafu could scale well for Wendy's, which has seen a huge shift toward drive-thru dining. The company told the WSJ that while drive-thru food made up 30% of orders before the pandemic, it now accounts for 80%.

Blackmail's Such An Ugly Word -- Robots Prefer 'Extortion': Corporations love cutting costs, and for some introverted consumers taking the humanity out of, say, checking out at the grocery store has been a blessing. But sometimes companies go a step too far in trying to simply replicate a human teller rather than thinking through why a robot is actually useful. In a WSJ piece published on Monday, some consumers expressed their outrage at the growing number of self-checkout machines that ask for a tip, with one person describing it as "emotional blackmail." If Chat-GPT's initial public outing is anything to go by, AI will only get more emotionally manipulative the more sophisticated it becomes.

