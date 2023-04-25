Google-parent Alphabet's revenue beats expectations

April 25 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O first-quarter revenue exceeded market expectations on Tuesday, boosted by an uptick in advertising and steady demand for its cloud services.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 stood at $69.79 billion, compared with estimates of $68.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

