Google-parent Alphabet's revenue beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 25, 2023 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O first-quarter revenue exceeded market expectations on Tuesday, boosted by an uptick in advertising and steady demand for its cloud services.

Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 stood at $69.79 billion, compared with estimates of $68.95 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774;))

