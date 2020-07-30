Google parent Alphabet tops quarterly sales estimates

July 30 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more advertisers tapped the world's most used internet search engine to reach potential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue fell to $38.3 billion from $38.94 billion in the second quarter, compared to estimates of $37.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ALPHABET RESULTS/ (URGENT)

