US Markets
GOOGL

Google parent Alphabet tops quarterly sales estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more advertisers tapped the world's most used internet search engine to reach potential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 30 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more advertisers tapped the world's most used internet search engine to reach potential customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue fell to $38.3 billion from $38.94 billion in the second quarter, compared to estimates of $37.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((paresh.dave@thomsonreuters.com; munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ALPHABET RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular