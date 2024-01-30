Google-parent Alphabet reports quarterly revenue above estimates

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet's GOOGL.O fourth-quarter revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as advertising spending rose and demand for cloud services grew from companies attracted by its artificial intelligence tools.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 stood at $86.31 billion, compared with estimates of $85.33 billion, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

