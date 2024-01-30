News & Insights

GOOGL

Google-parent Alphabet reports quarterly revenue above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

January 30, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Google-parent Alphabet's GOOGL.O fourth-quarter revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as advertising spending rose and demand for cloud services grew from companies attracted by its artificial intelligence tools.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 stood at $86.31 billion, compared with estimates of $85.33 billion, according to LSEG data.

